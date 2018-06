Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans makes a big splash.

Literally.

The mayor jumps in the Pradat Pool at 7200 Dreaux Avenue in New Orleans.

The mayor jumped in the pool for the city's Splash Day to kick off the summer swimming season. Pradat Pool is the sixteenth public pool to open.

The mayor wants kids to jump in after they learn to swim, of course.

She says living in a city surrounded by water, swimming is important.