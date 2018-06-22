The fabulous Fillmore coming to New Orleans 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It was a celebration yesterday at Harrah’s as they announced the opening of the latest Fillmore location on the second floor of the casino.

Live Nation gave us a VIP tour of the new space. They will use recycled materials from around New Orleans to decorate the interiors, it will fit over 2,000 people, and is expected to open in 2019.

It's hard to complete in New Orleans when it comes to food and beverages but their new menu is exquisite. From veggie burgers that taste like the real deal to fried shrimp or pickles - prepare to eat well when kicking back to your favorite musician!

They were also celebrating the 50th birthday of the Fillmore San Francisco with a huge guitar themed cake. 432 eggs, one-quarter ton sugar, 100 pounds of butter and at least 10,000 sprinkles. Yum!

We are so excited for you Fillmore! See you soon!