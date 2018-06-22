Squat. Bench Press. Can you give these powerlifting Louisiana GIRLS a lift?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTCHER, La - They're strong.

They're the powerful powerlifters from Lutcher High School in Lutcher, Louisiana.

And they're girls.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with them in Lutcher, Louisiana in they lovingly and respectfully call, The Dog Pound.

It's the building out behind the high school on Main Street in Lutcher.

And it's where this summer, the girls team is lifting. They're lifting heavy weights three times a week.

They bench press.

They squat.

And the dead lift.

They lift a lot.

They lift so much and they lift so well, the Lutcher High School Girls Powerlifting team has won the Louisiana Powerlifting Championship twelve times in a row.

Twelve times!

Wild Bill Wood asks the girls, "aren't your arms tired and don't you feel like your back is about to break?"

The answer comes from fifteen-year-old Caitlin Cullen.

Caitlin can lift 275 pounds.

She's been lifting since she was in the seventh grade.

She's going into the eleventh grade.

"It's all for the team and we want to win the next state championship," Caitlin Cullen says.

And they'll be on their way, but that's not until March 2019.

Right now, three girls from the Lutcher team are headed to the World Powerlifting Championship.

It's coming up in September.

And it's in South Africa.

The girls have to get there and they could use a little help from you.

The girls who lift could use a lift.

Here's how you can help them make their powerlifting dreams come true.

Go to Sicily's Italian Buffet at 214 Belle Terre Boulevard in Laplace, Louisiana.

When you go and eat on Monday, June 25 and you mention "Lutcher Girls Powerlifting Team", the good folks from Sicily's will give 25 percent of your tab to the Lutcher lifters.