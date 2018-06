× 1 dead, small plane engulfed in flames after crash near Diamondhead Airport

DIAMONDHEAD, MS –¬†One person is dead after a small plane crashed near the Diamondhead airport.

The single-engine airplane went down in a wooded area just after 7 a.m., according to WLOX in Biloxi.

The plane went down north of I-10 and burst into flames upon impact.

Rescue crews are on the scene.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.