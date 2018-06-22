× NOLA Caribbean Festival 2018

NOLA Caribbean Festival 2018

“The NOLA Caribbean Festival celebrates Caribbean cuisine, music, dance, and culture while highlighting New Orleans’ deeply-rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean’s northern-most city.” – nolacaribbeanfestival.com

June 23-24, 2018

Central City BBQ 1201 South Rampart Street New Orleans, LA 70113

3:00pm – 10:00pm

Admission Adults: $15 All non-infants: $5 Tickets can be purchase on-line or at the door.

Music Lineup Saturday, June 23rd La Tifa, Imani Ray, Yard Squad Band, N’Kiruka, Cuban Papi, DJ T-Roy, Neptune Steel Pans, DJ Megatron, and DJ Felipe Sunday, June 24th Conkarah, Scrouge, Deco Martinez, Range, Yard Squad, Casa Samba, Muévelo, DJ T-Roy, DJ Felipe, and DJ Megatron



Click here for more information about the NOLA Caribbean Festival.

*********

Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill

“Rediscover the food of the Caribbean, and allow yourself to be whisked away by the authentic taste of Caribbean cuisine offered by Island Paradise.” – islandparadisenola.com

Address: 635 Kepler Street Gretna, LA 70053

Phone: (504) 227-5544

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 11:00am-7:00pm Friday: 11:00am-8:00pm Saturday: 12:00pm-8:00pm Sunday & Monday: Closed

Menu

Click here or here for more information about Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill.