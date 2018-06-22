NOLA Caribbean Festival 2018
“The NOLA Caribbean Festival celebrates Caribbean cuisine, music, dance, and culture while highlighting New Orleans’ deeply-rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean’s northern-most city.” – nolacaribbeanfestival.com
- June 23-24, 2018
- Central City BBQ
- 1201 South Rampart Street
- New Orleans, LA 70113
- 3:00pm – 10:00pm
- Admission
- Adults: $15
- All non-infants: $5
- Tickets can be purchase on-line or at the door.
- Music Lineup
- Saturday, June 23rd
- La Tifa, Imani Ray, Yard Squad Band, N’Kiruka, Cuban Papi, DJ T-Roy, Neptune Steel Pans, DJ Megatron, and DJ Felipe
- Sunday, June 24th
- Conkarah, Scrouge, Deco Martinez, Range, Yard Squad, Casa Samba, Muévelo, DJ T-Roy, DJ Felipe, and DJ Megatron
- Saturday, June 23rd
Click here for more information about the NOLA Caribbean Festival.
*********
Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill
“Rediscover the food of the Caribbean, and allow yourself to be whisked away by the authentic taste of Caribbean cuisine offered by Island Paradise.” – islandparadisenola.com
- Address:
- 635 Kepler Street
- Gretna, LA 70053
- Phone:
- (504) 227-5544
- Hours:
- Tuesday-Thursday: 11:00am-7:00pm
- Friday: 11:00am-8:00pm
- Saturday: 12:00pm-8:00pm
- Sunday & Monday: Closed
- Menu
Click here or here for more information about Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill.