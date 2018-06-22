NOLA Caribbean Festival 2018

“The NOLA Caribbean Festival celebrates Caribbean cuisine, music, dance, and culture while highlighting New Orleans’ deeply-rooted cultural connections as the Caribbean’s northern-most city.” – nolacaribbeanfestival.com

  • June 23-24, 2018
  • Central City BBQ
    • 1201 South Rampart Street
    • New Orleans, LA 70113
  • 3:00pm – 10:00pm
  • Admission
    • Adults: $15
    • All non-infants: $5
    • Tickets can be purchase on-line or at the door.
  • Music Lineup
    • Saturday, June 23rd
      • La Tifa, Imani Ray, Yard Squad Band, N’Kiruka, Cuban Papi, DJ T-Roy, Neptune Steel Pans, DJ Megatron, and DJ Felipe
    • Sunday, June 24th
      • Conkarah, Scrouge, Deco Martinez, Range, Yard Squad, Casa Samba, Muévelo, DJ T-Roy, DJ Felipe, and DJ Megatron

Click here for more information about the NOLA Caribbean Festival.

*********

Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill

“Rediscover the food of the Caribbean, and allow yourself to be whisked away by the authentic taste of Caribbean cuisine offered by Island Paradise.” – islandparadisenola.com

  • Address:
    • 635 Kepler Street
    • Gretna, LA 70053
  • Phone:
    • (504) 227-5544
  • Hours:
    • Tuesday-Thursday: 11:00am-7:00pm
    • Friday: 11:00am-8:00pm
    • Saturday: 12:00pm-8:00pm
    • Sunday & Monday: Closed
  • Menu

Click here or here for more information about Island Paradise Restaurant & Grill.