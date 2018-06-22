× Lamborghini driver gets prison time for crash that killed 23-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — The Lamborghini driver who crashed into a floodwall on Tchoupitoulas and killed a 23-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

Jason Adams was given a 10-year sentence, but the judge suspended five years as part of a plea deal agreed upon by prosecutors and the family of 23-year-old Kristi Lirette. He’ll have to serve at least three years before being considered for parole, followed by three years of probation. He was also handed a $15,000 fine.

Adams had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 when the Lamborghini he was driving as fast as 118 miles per hour slammed into a floodwall along Tchoupitoulas Street.

Lirette was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adams was scheduled to stand trial for Lirette’s death on May 8, but he entered a guilty plea on April 30.