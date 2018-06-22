Hollywood South News with Jabari: NOLA shot ‘Cloak & Dagger’ breaks a record on Freeform Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger series is now airing on the Freeform Network. Cloak & Dagger was primarily filmed at the Starlight Studios in Michoud, New Orleans. The question is, will the new show be renewed for a second season? Some rumors online are saying so but it really

depends on the ratings. If the show does come back for another season, it would mean more consistent work for locals.

Cloak & Dagger was the network's best series launch in two years. The series pulled in 1.64 million total viewers.

The show features Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt as two teens from different backgrounds who fall in love and discover they possess secret powers.

Cloak & Dagger air's on the Freeform Network on Thursdays at 7pm.