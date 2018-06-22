Aced it: 2 years removed from NFL, Peyton Manning enjoys retirement

Two Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning said he’s plenty busy, two years removed from his final NFL season in Denver.

Manning turned down a chance to be a network TV analyst on Thursday night. He said the timing, just wasn’t right.

Peyton his two brothers Eli and Cooper, and father Archie are hosting the Manning Passing Academy for a 23rd consecutive year. The camp is held each year at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

Archie said his second of three sons is handling retirement surprisingly well. Peyton and his family live in Denver.

Archie said the Peyton decided to pass on TV, for now.

Manning finished with an NFL record 539 touchdown passes.

Brett Favre is second with 508. Tom Brady and Saints quarterback Drew Brees are tied for third at 488 career TD passes.