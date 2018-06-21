Twice Baked Ranch Cheese Snacks! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - While ranch is super trendy, Test Kitchen Taylor says this dish will never go out of style!

If you're bored of plain old snacks, Test Kitchen Taylor has a mix that will get the party started: Twice Baked Ranch Cheese Snacks!

Twice Baked Ranch Cheese Snacks

1/2 box Original Cheez-Its

1/2 box Four Cheese Italian Cheez-Its

1/2 bag Goldfish crackers

1/2 bag Smoked Gouda Wholey Cheese

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 package dry ranch dressing mix

2 teaspoons fresh or dry dill weed

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl, then spread them out on a non-stick cookie sheet.

Bake at 250 degrees for 20 minutes and then check. They should be slightly golden. If not, put back in oven for 5 minutes.

Let cool and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!