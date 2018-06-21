× Irvin Mayfield and business partner Ronald Markham face more federal corruption charges

NEW ORLEANS — Famed New Orleans trumpeter Irvin Mayfield and his business partner Ronald Markham have been indicted on four additional counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

According to court documents, the two are accused of illegally shifting an additional $140,000 from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation to fund the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and lavish trips to New York. That’s on top of the more than $1.4 million they are already accused of stealing.

In December, the pair were indicted on 19 charges related to their business workings with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and the New Orleans Public Library Foundation. They pleaded not guilty in January

Mayfield and Markham have been accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and obstruction of justice, according to court documents provided by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Mayfield founded the NOJO and served as the artistic director and featured performer, while Markham was the orchestra’s president and CFO.

Together, the pair turned to the New Orleans Public Library Foundation for a source of funding after the city financing through the Edward Wisner Donation was cut off in February 2011, according to the indictment.

Mayfield became a NOPLF board member in 2006, while Markham joined as a board member in 2009.

Mayfield and Markham went on to transfer money from the library foundation to finance the orchestra and personally enrich themselves, according to the court documents.

Multiple wire transfers occurred in 2012 and 2013 regarding at least $285,000 and the purchase of a gold plated trumpet.

The pair also intentionally obscured and erased records to cover their tracks, according to court documents.