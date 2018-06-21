Trending: Ex girlfriend crashes wedding dressed as Bride

A revenge fueled ex girlfriend crashed her ex's wedding DRESSED AS A BRIDE.

It happened in South Africa. She burst in the venue in the middle of the ceremony then proceeded to walk down the aisle towards the groom and his new love.

Video shows the groom arguing with her, as guests stand screaming in shock. The actual bride stands still as the ex girlfriend struts around and a photographer chases the pair in a heated exchange.

According to a tweet from one of the guests, the wedding crasher is a "side chick."

The video has been viewed on Twitter over 642,000 times.