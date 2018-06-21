× ‘Shaq’ gives the gift of strength with new weight room for one Louisiana high school

LAFAYETTE, La. – Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has made one Louisiana high school happy by gifting them with thousands of dollars for a new weight room.

The Advertiser reports that athletes at Lafayette High School will be able to work out in the new state-of-the-art weight room as soon as Thursday (June 21). The new equipment features the school colors of green, black, and white. The athletics staff at the school put together the equipment when it arrived Wednesday morning.

The Lafayette Parish School Board had agreed to match funds for the new weight room at $21,000, with the project costing more than $40,000. Shaq donated the rest of the money needed to finish the project.

“If we didn’t have Shaq step in to help us, it would have been another two years for us to raise the money,” Coach Rob Pool, the head football coach at LHS, said.

O’Neal’s donation was part of South Louisiana Giving Day.