× Seniors sharing their life stories for future generations with ‘AllTold’ software

NEW ORLEANS– There’s a new software profgram called, “AllTold,” where senior citizens can share their life stories all in one place on their computers.

Today, an event was held at Humana in Metairie to introduce it to seniors and teach them how it works.

AllTold is basically a digital scrapbook for these seniors to document their lives for their loved ones. With AllTold they can share their pictures and tell stories about their lives to help preserve these stories for future generations.

AllTold was developed by a former British counter-terrorism expert.

Mayling Huw just started to use AllTold and she said, “I think it is something that I can share with my children and grandchildren. This will show the history of my family and I’d like for them to know where their grandparents came from. I think this will be something lasting for them.”

Research has found that storytelling can be used to enhance social, physical, and mental well being in seniors.