'Roseanne' minus Roseanne: ABC orders 'The Conners' for fall 2018

ABC is pulling a “Hogan Family” move in the wake of cancelling “Roseanne” last month: It’s ordered a 10-episode spinoff called “The Conners” that will feature the show’s cast, minus Roseanne Barr, according to TV By The Numbers.

The network pulled the plug on the “Roseanne” revival, its top-rated show in 2017-18, on May 29 after Barr sent a racist tweet about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarret. Talk of a spinoff focused on the rest of the Conner family has percolated since then.

Barr will not be involved creatively in the spinoff and won’t have a financial stake in the show. She reached a settlement with producer Carsey Werner and will retain rights to the Roseanne Conner character.

