NOLA is one of the top cities for Uber ride tipping

NEW ORLEANS– New Orleans tops most cities in the country for tipping on their Uber rides.

Top 5 U.S. cities that tip the most are:

Salt Lake City San Antonio Kansas City New Orleans Nashville

Findings revealed that the most common trips to tip are airport trips, highly rated drivers, great interactions with drivers, and weekend and night trips. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are when people tip the most. According to a survey of nearly 1,000 respondents by DKC Analytics, 31 percent of Americans say they generally tip between 15-20 percent.

Uber drivers in the United States have earned more than $600 million in tips from riders, and New Orleans has been a big contributor to that number!