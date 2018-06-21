National Selfie Day is June 21

Today is National Selfie Day! The term "selfie" was coined in 2002 by an Australian man who posted pictures of himself on Flickr while drunk. The first self-portrait photograph was taken back in 1839. The word "selfie" was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013, but the selfie didn't get its own holiday until 2014.

