Today is National Selfie Day! The term "selfie" was coined in 2002 by an Australian man who posted pictures of himself on Flickr while drunk. The first self-portrait photograph was taken back in 1839. The word "selfie" was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013, but the selfie didn't get its own holiday until 2014.
National Selfie Day is June 21
-
Dogs go viral with epic group ‘selfie’ at doggie day care
-
Grandma’s accidental selfie video leads to internet fame
-
Suspect selfie: man steals phone from tourist on Bourbon Street, snaps smiling pic of himself
-
Hollywood South News with Jabari: ‘Happy Death Day’ sequel starts production in New Orleans
-
‘He can take all day’: Officers shut down neighbor after 911 called on black real estate investor
-
-
He wanted to graduate from college before he was 100. He just did it at 66
-
He wanted to graduate from college before he was 100. He just did it at 66
-
Woman ‘astonished’ by kindness of stranger, who turns out to be NFL’s Jermaine Gresham
-
Inmate’s Facebook selfies prompt investigation at Pennsylvania prison
-
Check out the largest strawberry in Ponchatoula!
-
-
Aussie kangaroos in bloody quest for fast food
-
Hero customer ambushes Waffle House killer and wrests away his assault-style rifle
-
Michelle Obama dances with Parker Curry, her littlest fan