× Man accused in shooting death of rapper Butta B facing life in prison

NEW ORLEANS – A 25-year-old man faces life in prison for the shooting death of a young local rapper earlier this year.

Brad Smothers was arrested on February 24 for the shooting death of rapper Aaron Anderson, who performed under the names Butta Beezy and Butta B for Phreedom Records.

Smothers is accused of shooting Anderson in the 2300 block of Caffin Avenue shortly after Anderson stepped out of a vehicle, according to the office of Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

The 33-year-old rapper was the father of two children.

A judge approved a second-degree murder warrant against Smothers on June 21 just before upping his bond from $255,000 to $1 million.