Duck swimming lessons in Mandeville family’s pool?

MANDEVILLE, LA -- With summer officially here, it's time for swimming or maybe some swimming lessons.

That appeared to be the motive for a family of ducks that arrived at the Viator home in Mandeville. Nine ducklings and two adults lined up along the side of the Viator's pool in the Lewisburg subdivision. One by one, the baby ducks mustered the courage to jump into the water.

Marcelle Viator recorded the visit and posted it on her Facebook page. She says that she has no idea where the ducks came from because she's unaware of any nests in the area. Viator says the ducks stayed for a short visit, left, and haven't returned.

It's a really cute video. Click on the button at the top of the page to watch it!