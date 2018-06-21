Corn Dog Waffles: Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Taylor is cooking up a carnival food with an interesting twist in today's Test Kitchen!

Is it cornbread, a hot dog, or a waffle? Why not all of the above! Test Kitchen Taylor made some Corn Dog Waffles!

Corn Dog Waffles

4 hot dogs

1 box corn muffin mix

1 large egg

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tbsp. melted butter

1/2 c. shredded Cheddar

2 tbsp. chives

Ketchup and mustard, for dipping



Preheat a waffle iron. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine corn muffin mix, egg, butter and sour cream. Stir until evenly combined then fold in cheddar and chives.

Cut each hot dog in half lengthwise and then in half crosswise; stick a skewer into each piece.

Spread about half of the batter on to waffle iron. Place hot dogs on top, then spread the remaining batter over hot dogs.

Close the waffle iron and cook until the waffle is cooked through about 4 minutes.

Carefully remove waffle and slice into eighths.

Serve with ketchup and mustard!





Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!