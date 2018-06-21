Chelsea Clinton visits New Orleans to introduce ‘Talking is Teaching’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Chelsea Clinton made a stop in New Orleans Thursday morning to launch a local "Talking is Teaching" campaign that teaches the importance of parents and caregivers talking, reading and singing to young children.

New Orleans will become the 14th city in the nation to implement a local Talking is Teaching campaign, and the program is being funded through a grant of $150,000 from Kohl’s. It's a branch of the Clinton Foundation's “Too Small to Fail” initiative to raise awareness among parents and caregivers about early learning and brain development, boosting vocabulary in children.

"Simple, everyday moments of talking, reading and singing with your child is the best thing you can do to promote brain development and boost vocabulary," said Patti Miller, CEO of the Too Small to Fail program.

“Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing” aims to motivate parents and caregivers to engage in meaningful interactions with their young children through talking, reading and singing together from birth.

The campaign will partner with trusted messengers, Children’s Hospital pediatricians, physicians and medical staff at Touro Family Birthing Center, West Jefferson General Hospital Family Birth Place, Children’s Pediatrics Clinics and the New Orleans Health Department to share information with parents and caregivers about the critical role they play in their children’s early brain and language development.

These community partners will distribute Talking is Teaching materials — including books, tip sheets and clothing with prompts that encourage parents to talk, read, and sing with their children right from the start.