Beyonce & Jay Z’s New Orleans church getting remodeled
NEW ORLEANS– As you many have heard, Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly bought an old church on Seventh & Camp Streets in the Garden District.
This church hasn’t been operational since Hurricane Katrina.
Today, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez saw workers renovating and remodeling the old church, so there’s definitely some progress!
According to TMZ, Beyonce and Jay Z bought this church for $850-thousand dollars.
No word yet on what the church will be used for.