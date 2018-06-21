× Beyonce & Jay Z’s New Orleans church getting remodeled

NEW ORLEANS– As you many have heard, Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly bought an old church on Seventh & Camp Streets in the Garden District.

This church hasn’t been operational since Hurricane Katrina.

Today, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez saw workers renovating and remodeling the old church, so there’s definitely some progress!

According to TMZ, Beyonce and Jay Z bought this church for $850-thousand dollars.

No word yet on what the church will be used for.