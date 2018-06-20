Woman’s jaw broken after motorcyclist throws concrete chunk at her in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio – A woman and her boyfriend honked at a motorcyclist after he didn’t start quickly enough at a green light, which they say triggered a road rage assault that led to a broken jaw.

It started on North Main Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Akron shortly after 7 p.m., according to WJW.

The victims told Akron police they were stopped behind a motorcycle at the traffic light. When it turned green, the motorcyclist didn’t move so the man honked the horn.

The suspect got off his bike and approached the car, police said. The woman got out of the car and the two started arguing. That’s when the motorcyclist pushed her, according to police.

The victims got back into their vehicle, thinking the incident was over and drove across the All-American Bridge. Akron police said the motorcyclist was standing on the curb at the end of the bridge and threw a piece of concrete through the passenger window.

It hit the woman in the face and landed on the driver’s arm. She suffered a broken jaw.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.