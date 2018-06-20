NEW ORLEANS-- Are you looking for adventure? Do you want to try something new? Ever think about zip lining in an exotic place? Well, that's exactly what News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez did this past week while on vacation in Costa Rica. He went zip lining at "The Monkey Jungle" in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Check out the video above to see his thrilling adventure! This tour that he went on included seven zip lines that extend through the tree tops of the Costa Rica forests.
What an adventure! Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez zip lines in jungles of Costa Rica
