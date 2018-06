Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks is hoping to lead the Green Wave to its first bowl berth since 2013. Wednesday night, Banks was in the WGNO Sportszone.

Also in the Zone, was De la Salle Soccer Coach Alan DeRitter, talking World Cup Soccer.

