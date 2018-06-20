× Trump says he will sign ‘something’ to keep families together

President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.

He would be taking “preemptive” action as the White House and lawmakers scramble to deal with fallout over the adminstration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that,” Trump said. “I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

He also said he would be canceling the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because it didn’t feel right to go on as scheduled.

White House aides have refused to comment on rumors of an executive order prior to Trump’s unscheduled remarks to reporters, and Republicans on Capitol Hill seemingly have no knowledge of a coming executive action. Trump and the White House have instead been pushing GOP lawmakers this week to pass legislation that deals with immigration reform.