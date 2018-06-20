× NOPD: Persons of interest sought in Algiers homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Algiers.

According to NOPD, officers responded just after 10 p.m. May 7 to a shooting in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Officers found a 20-year-old man, William Randall, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD is looking for Corey White, 26, and 34-year-old Elaine White, as persons of interest. They are not wanted for the shooting death, but investigators want to talk to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.