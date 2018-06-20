Morning shooting victim dies Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Treme. The case became a homicide investigation Wednesday night when the man who was shot died.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 7:00 in the morning in the 700 block of North Miro Street. They say they found the man who’d been shot inside of a home. He was taken to the hospital where he died Wednesday night.

Police have said that the shooting was domestic in nature. Detectives were working to determine a motive, but as of Wednesday evening, there was no word of any arrest in the case.

After determining the official cause of death and making sure family members have been informed, the coroner’s office will release the man’s identity.