Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ready-to-Drink Protein Drinks!

Protein helps us stay fuller longer, and ready-to-drink protein drinks can be oh-so-convenient when we’re on the run. Unfortunately, some have nearly twice as much sugar as protein, so in Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst of grab-and-go protein drinks you’ll find on everyday store shelves.

TIP: Make high-protein, low carb iced coffee with coffee concentrate + ready-to-drink protein drink in place of milk.

LOVE IT!

ICONIC: 130 calories – 8 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

All natural; No artificial sweeteners (sweetened with agave, stevia, and monkfruit); Grass-fed milk protein

Orgain Nutritional Protein Shake and Orgain Plant-Based Protein Shake

150 calories – 12-15 grams carbs – 0-1 grams sugar – 21-26 grams protein

Milk & whey protein; Pea Protein in vegan version. Sweetened with erythritol & stevia.

LIKE IT!

SUGAR SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN “LOVE IT” OPTIONS

Vega Plant-Based Protein Nutrition Shake: 170 calories – 14 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Sweetened with coconut palm sugar, stevia

Evolve Plant-Powered Protein Shake: 160 calories – 19 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Sweetened with cane sugar, stevia

CalNaturale Svelte Organic Protein Shake: 180 calories – 21 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 11 grams protein

Sweetened with rice syrup solids, dried cane syrup, stevia

LOW SUGAR BUT ARTIFICIALLY SWEETENED

Core Power Elite: 240 calories – 11 grams carbs – 7 sugar – 42 grams protein

Less than 1% honey (most of sugar is from milk); artificially sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame potassium

Muscle Milk: 160 calories – 8 grams carbs – 0 sugar – 25 grams protein

Less than 1% honey (most of sugar is from milk); artificially sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame potassium

EAS AdvantEDGE Carb Control Shakes: 100 calories – 2-4 grams carbs – 0 sugar – 17 grams protein

Artificially sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame potassium

Atkins Shakes: 160 calories – 3 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar – 15 grams protein

Artificially sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame potassium

BOOST Calorie Smart: 180 calories – 16 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar – 15 grams protein

Artificially sweetened with sucralose.

HATE IT!

Core Power High Protein Milk Shake: 240 calories – 26 grams carbs – 26 sugar – 26 grams protein

Sweetened with sugar and honey

Boost: 240 cals – 41 grams carbs – 20 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Glucose syrup and sugar are first two ingredients listed, after water; 2x more sugar than protein!

Orgain Organic Nutrition Protein Shake: 250 calories – 32 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Sweetened with brown rice syrup, cane sugar.

Slimfast Original: 180 cals – 24 grams carbs – 18 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Nearly 2x sugar as protein. Sweetened with sugar + artificial sweeteners sucralose and acesulfame potassium.

Special K Protein Shake: 190 cals – 24 grams carbs – 18 grams sugar – 15 grams protein

Nearly more sugar than protein. Sweetened with sugar + artificial sweeteners sucralose and acesulfame potassium.

###

