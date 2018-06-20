× Get the Skinny on 6 “Protein” Chips!

Chips are one of those snacks that can get the best of us, with mindless nibbling and late-night snacking. But now there are more and more “protein” chip options showing up on shelves – with the added bonus of single-serving packet portion control. Here’s the Skinny on the nutrition stats – but flavor preference varies widely, so check ‘em out for yourself to find the ones you like best.

Kay’s Natural’s Protein Chips, Pretzels and Puffs [GF]

Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein, non-GMO yellow corn flour, pea fiber…

Per bag: 130 calories – 240 mg sodium – 14 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 1 sugar – 12 grams protein

30% off order at KaysNaturals.com | enter promo code NOLA2018

SuperEats Protein Puffs [GF, V]

Ingredients include pea protein, sacha inchi protein, lentil flour, sorghum flour…

Per bag: 140 calories – 220 mg sodium – 12 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 0 sugar – 8 grams protein

Protes Protein Chips [GF, V]

Ingredients include pea protein, potato flakes

Per bag: 120 calories – 290 mg sodium – 7 grams carb – 3 gram fiber – 1 sugar – 15 grams protein

Quest Protein Chips [GF]

Ingredients include milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate, sunflower oil, psyllium husk

Per bag: 130 calories – 420 mg sodium – 4 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 0 sugar – 21 grams protein

iwon Protein Chips [GF, V]

Ingredients include rice flour, pea protein, black beans, organic quinoa and millet flour…

Per bag: 195 calories – 110 mg sodium – 25 grams carb – 5 gram fiber – 2 sugar – 12 grams protein

IPS Chips [GF]

Ingredients include whole grain corn flour, whey protein concentrate

Per bag: 130 calories – 160 mg sodium – 17 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams sugar – 6 grams protein

###

