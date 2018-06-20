Ace Hotel makes Reader’s Digest’s list of the 12 Most Outrageous Hotel Amenities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Staycation here we come!

Ace Hotel New Orleans made Reader’s Digest’s list of the 12 Most Outrageous Hotel Amenities in the World.

According to Reader’s Digest, "Rooms at the Ace Hotel New Orleans come with full-sized refrigerators stocked with cocktail supplies. You’ll also find a custom shaker with measuring guidelines and cutting boards for slicing garnishes, as well as an instructional guide to help you craft exotic drinks."

Other outrageous items on the list? 24-Carat Gold iPads in Dubai and Bentley Car Service at the The St. Regis New York.

We prefer the Ace Hotel's sun fun and frosty fridge full of beverages. Thanks.