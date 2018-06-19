Trending: One-foot “Jurassic World” Doritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO, TX -- Now through Wednesday, Doritos is releasing limited-edition one-foot nacho-cheese flavored chips. The special “Jurassic World” chips hatch from “dinosaur eggs” that are shipped to you in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” prop-replica crates.

You can’t buy the monster Doritos in stores but you can enter for a chance to win by tweeting @Doritos with “#JurassicDoritos #entry” before June 20.

You can also bid in an auction ending Wednesday. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to help with volcanic disaster relief efforts for the American Red Cross chapter in Hawaii, where many scenes from the “Jurassic” films were shot.