Trending: Lebron Tears beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- A San Fran based brewery named Barebottle Brewing Company announced the release of a hazy IPA called "Lebron Tears," which they coldly state contains "the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss."

We think the lowercase B in Lebron is for legal reasons.

Barebottle Brewing Co. announced their latest taste on Instagram and are currently dealing with a slew of negative comments. There are nearly 3K likes and over 1,000 comments at the time of this post.

Would you give this hazy IPA a try? Tweet me @kinseyschofield