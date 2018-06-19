Trending: Lebron Tears beer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- A San Fran based brewery named Barebottle Brewing Company announced the release of a hazy IPA called "Lebron Tears," which they coldly state contains "the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss."
We think the lowercase B in Lebron is for legal reasons.
Barebottle Brewing Co. announced their latest taste on Instagram and are currently dealing with a slew of negative comments. There are nearly 3K likes and over 1,000 comments at the time of this post.
Lebron Tears 6.5% ABV - Hazy IPA Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams' hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad! #barebottle #bernalbrewd #sanfrancisco #sf #bayarea #goodbeer #craftbeer #craftnotcrap #drinklocal #drinkcraftbeer #craftbrewery #sfbrewersguild #ilovebeer #beerlife #beerlove #instabeer #beertography #beerporn #beergeek
