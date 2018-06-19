Teen Tech Center opens at New Orleans Main Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Best Buy has teamed up with New Orleans Main Library downtown for a new addition that will hopefully inspire teens in the area.

The new Teen Tech Center opened up on the second floor of the library Tuesday.

In the new tech center, teens can learn about music production, audio editing, the creation of art, photography and video editing, animation and design for interactive poetry, and 3D-object design, among other things.

The tech center is free of charge and is available for teens to use after school.

The Loyola Avenue center will be Best Buy's 17th center in 11 states. The new tech center was funded by Best Buy and the Clubhouse Network.