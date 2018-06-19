Sessions on border separations: ‘We’re doing the right thing. We’re taking care of these children’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday defended the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policy that has resulted in the separation of undocumented children from their parents at the US border, saying, “We’re doing the right thing. We’re taking care of these children.”

Sessions’ comments came during an interview on Fox News.

The attorney general went on to say that the children “are not being abused” and that the Department of Health and Human Services “holds them in good conditions, they work hard at it.”

Sessions added, “the vast majority of those children still tend to be the unaccompanied minors, but we have had a big surge in families bringing children or some adults bringing children with them.”