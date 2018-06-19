× Police: Thibodaux woman crashes car into tree while intoxicated, tells police it was stolen

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police arrested a woman for reportedly crashing her car into a tree while intoxicated, then lying to officers and telling them someone kidnapped her and crashed her car.

According to a news release from Thibodaux PD, 49-year-old Agnes Sims called police about 3 a.m. Friday, June 15, and said that someone forced her into the passenger seat of her own vehicle while she was at a local night club.

She said the person drove them to the Acadia Woods Subdivision and crashed the vehicle into a tree. She said she walked to the 300 block of Hale Drive to look for help.

Before speaking to Sims, officers found a 2002 Ford Taurus crashed into a tree. Evidence suggests that only a driver was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said, and Sims’ injuries were consistent with being the driver.

Sims reportedly refused a field sobriety test. Her vehicle had never been registered, had no insurance, had an altered temporary registration, and Sims was driving with a suspended drivers license from a prior DWI conviction.

Sims was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on the following charges: DWI 3rd Offense (Felony), Operating a Vehicle While Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Evidence of Compulsory Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Security Contained in Vehicle, Owner to Secure Registration, Temporary Registration Plates (Altered / Expired), and Careless Operation.

She was released on a $5,900 bond.