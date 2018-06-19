× One dead, another critical after Marrero double shooting

MARRERO– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a double shooting in the 6200 block of 6th Street, near Ames Boulevard.

Investigators say that they got the call of a person shot around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two male victims.

One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WGNO News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.