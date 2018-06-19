NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Crescent City Brewhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's something for everyone at the Crescent City Brewhouse. They have a full menu, an oyster bar, live jazz every night, a rotating art gallery and yes, there's beer, too.

"We follow the German purity laws, which dictate you can only have four ingredients in your beer, which are malt, hops, yeast and water," says Joel Zetzmann with the Crescent City Brewhouse.

The Crescent City Brewhouse is the oldest brewery in New Orleans and the second oldest brewery in the state. They've been brewing for more than 27 years. They have 10 beers on tap all the time, including an IPA, and they always have a rotating seasonal beer for people to try.

"Our most popular beer is our Pilsner. It's a very traditional German Pilsner. It's golden, it's very dry, it's incredibly well hopped. In my opinion, there's nothing better to drink on a hot summer day than a nice glass of beer," says Zetzmann.

The Crescent City Brewhouse is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!