Mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS – Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been found in Orleans Parish.

At least two mosquitoes collected last week tested positive for the virus, according to LaTonya Norton, the press secretary for the Office of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The mosquitoes were collected during routine testing by the Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Department.

The Department responded to the detection of the virus by stepping up treatment by truck, according to Norton.

Mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within seven days, Norton said, making a weekly check for standing water important in all residential areas of Orleans Parish.

“Remove trash and clutter, including discarded tires, buckets, tarps and any other items that could collect water,” Norton said. “Empty containers and change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as bird baths, pet dishes, and kiddie pools. Make sure swimming pools and fountains are operational and circulating.”

No illnesses have been reported in New Orleans due to mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus.