Get trashed with grits! Here’s where to order one big bowl of breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - You've seen the place.

The building.

It's been part of the New Orleans skyline since 1909.

It's the Pythian Building at 234 Loyola Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there and says the Pythian Building has quite a history.

It's been a jazz club.

It's been a dance hall.

During World War II, Higgins boats were built right here.

Now that's history.

And now the Pythian Building has quite a future that has already started in the present.

When you walk inside, you can smell what's cooking.

Literally.

The first floor of the Pythian Building is now the Pythian Market Food Hall. It's like a food court. But a food court on steroids.

You'll see and you'll smell fourteen restaurants and a bar.

Wild Bill says it's the perfect place to find what are called "cheese ballz".

They are in the words of the chef who makes them, "a gooey cheesy ball of happiness, smoked gouda and with a dollop of spicy mayo on top."

The "cheese ballz" are big balls. They're big enough to feed a family of four for an entire year, it seems to Wild Bill.

Next door, get ready to get trashed.

You get trashed with "Trash Grits" at Fete au Feat strEATery at the Pythian Market Food Hall.

It's the dream come true for Chef Micah Martello.

Chef Micah Martello serves up his grits on the trashy side or with shrimp if that's what your taste buds are calling for.

You have to walk all the way to the back of the first floor of the Pythian Market Food Hall to finally find in the corner Chef Marlon Alexander.

Chef Marlon will tell you some of the folks who have enjoyed the dishes he's made over the years.

"KISS, Rod Stewart, Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga," and more Chef Marlon Alexander says.

And now, you're on the list.

His restaurant at the food hall is called Cru/Raw & Bubble Bar.

The bubbles are from the champagne he pours.

The seafood is sometimes raw.

But the oysters he serves to Wild Bill are fried.

Chef Marlon gives up the recipe, "it's the fried oyster, truffle mayo, tuna tartare and black-peppered caviar."

And then he's got lobster ceviche.

How does he make that one?

"Melon puree, little bit of avocado, lobster itself, fine herbs on top," says the chef.

You don't have to be a celebrity to live like one.

Or at least eat like one at Pythian Market Food Hall.

For the hours and all the menus of all the restaurants, just click right here, please.