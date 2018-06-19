FBI: Suspect sought in Gentilly Woods bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI New Orleans and NOPD are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Gentilly Woods Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the FBI, the man walked into Chase Bank at 4525 Chef Menteur Hwy. about 9:45 a.m. He presented a note demanding money, then fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’9” to 6’1” and weighing approximately 190 to 200 pounds. He appears to be 50 to 60 years old, with a medium build and a gray beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark colored pants, and a white hard hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this bank robber.