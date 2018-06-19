Fast car, fast heist of a pickup truck in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever stole a pickup truck from a street in the Lakeview neighborhood. Police say the car that was used in the heist was used in other car burglaries in the same area.

According to police, the car is a white Dodge Charger. Surveillance video shows how the thieves who were in it cased the area then stole the pickup.

The footage is from Monday, June 18, at about 10:15 in the morning. It shows a white Chevy or GMC pickup truck parked along the curb in the 6300 block of General Diaz. The white Dodge is seen pulling up next to the truck then pausing. After a moment, it drives away and a few other cars drive past the scene.

Seconds later, the white Dodge returns to the scene by backing up to the tailgate of the truck. One of the people inside the Dodge gets inside the pickup. Less than two minutes after the moment that the Dodge is initially seen on the video, it drives away along with the pickup.

The NOPD is asking anyone with information about the case to call its Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Or you can phone-in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or tollfree at 1-877-903-stop.