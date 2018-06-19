Couple includes chicken nuggets in engagement photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ontario-based photographer Katie Marie Silva is getting international attention due to a finger lickin' photo shoot.

When a newly engaged couple approached Ms. Silva to ask if she could make their engagement photo dreams come true they only had one request...

“We really want to include chicken nuggets.”

Silva’s response “Say no more.”

From the couple feeding each other, holding hands (with a chicken nugget), to Steph's ring nestled among the nuggets...

Here are the results below. Congratulations to Steph and Brett! Way to think outside the bun...

Share this article with a chicken nugget lover.

Tweet me your favorite viral stories! @kinseyschofield