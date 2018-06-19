‘Another unforgettable love letter to New Orleans’: Trombone Shorty releases second children’s book

NEW ORLEANS — Renowned New Orleans musician Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews is back with his second children’s book.

“The 5 O’Clock Band” was released Tuesday (June 19) and is an accompaniment to Andrews’ first book, “Trombone Shorty.” The first book, which won a Caldecott Honor and a Coretta Scott King Award, was an autobiography that’s geared toward older children.

Here’s a brief summary of the new children’s book from the Abrams Books website:

“Join a scrappy young musician named Shorty on a tour of his beloved New Orleans. After letting his band down by missing rehearsal, Shorty has some serious questions about what it means to be a leader. He hits the streets of New Orleans to find some answers and soak up inspiration. Along the way he’ll meet street musicians, a favorite restaurant owner, and the famous Mardi Gras Indians. Each has some NOLA-bred wisdom to share with Shorty about being an artist, a leader, and a friend.”

It is illustrated by Bryan Collier.

