2 men beaten, stabbed by group of women in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Two men were attacked and stabbed by a group of women last night in New Orleans East.

A 39-year-old man and his 26-year-old friend were sitting inside a vehicle in the 8300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 10:30 p.m. on June 18 just before the melee.

The 39-year-old man got out of the vehicle to speak to a woman, and that’s when four or five more women approached, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The group of women began beating and stabbing the man.

The 26-year-old man got out of the vehicle to help his friend, and the women beat and stabbed him too.

The 39-year-old man suffered a broken nose as well as several stab wounds.

The two men were able to get away and drive themselves to an area hospital, where they sought treatment for their wounds.

