2 arrested for N.O. East shooting that stemmed from social media insults

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested two people for a shooting in New Orleans East that stemmed from insults traded over social media.

Twenty-three-year-old Leroniequa Mitchell and 21-year-old Lerionte Mitchell met with a group of people in the 4900 block of Knight Drive just before 7:30 p.m. on June 18.

The meeting was planned to discuss an ongoing feud that began on social media, according to the NOPD.

Once at the scene, Leroniequa Mitchell pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking one of the victims in the side and the arm.

Leroniequa Mitchell then pointed the gun at the head of another victim and threatened to pull the trigger.

Lerionte Mitchell implied that she had a gun and threatened to kill the victims.

Seventh District officers later apprehended both women.

Leroniequa Mitchell was booked with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons during a crime of violence, while Lerionte Mitchell was booked with two counts of principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact any Seventh District officer at (504) 658-6070.