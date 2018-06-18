× Tropical moisture across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico

An area of low pressure near the coast of Texas continues to bring in bands of heavy rain for parts of southeast Louisiana. Most of this has been south and west of metro New Orleans today. However through the afternoon some of this activity will spread east along I-10 and drift up to the north shore.

Expect higher rainfall amounts along Highway 90 and then along the Mississippi River towards Baton Rouge. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, this activity will be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Dangerous lightning as well. The area of low pressure continues to spin off the coast of Corpus Christi. While actual development in terms of a named tropical system is unlikely this will continue to move very slowly over the next few days.

There will be a risk of isolated flooding across parts of Texas near the coast. Luckily most of the rainfall will get pulled west with the low so areas of southeast Louisiana will see less rain over the next few days.

Use caution traveling today however and be aware of the potential for very heavy rain to move through.