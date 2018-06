Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG COPPITT KEY, FL -- Authorities reported that a 48-year-old Florida man raised a can of beer and chugged it after being pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.

Daryl Royal Riedel drove a short distance before stopping... he then got out of his truck and proceeded to chug a beer in front of the Sheriff's Deputy.

Riedel faces numerous charges, including felony DUI, fleeing from a deputy, driving with a suspended license and failure to submit a breath test.