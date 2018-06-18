The National Sheriff’s Association introduces new drone technology for law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The National Sheriff's Association has gathered at the Ernest Morial Convention Center to display some new high tech gear for officers.

"Now, there is so much technology that helps them do their job and keep our community safe. Here they come to see that. They also get to get training, they get to share ideas with each other, it's just the one time a year they can pull together and help each other and see what's out there," says John Thompson, director of the NSA.

This year's exhibitors are featuring accessories like drones that attach to the back of your cellphone, showcasing tricked out law enforcement fleet, and introducing technology that should help officers stay safe and accountable.

"We created a holster for law enforcement that when they break leather, it engages the body camera. When they remove the firearm from their holster, it sends a second message to their body camera," says spokesperson for the European American Armoy, Keith Bernkrant.

If you like virtual reality training simulators, they have that too!

We met up with Jones County, Mississippi's sheriff, Alex Hodge, who jumped into a simulator that helps law enforcement practice how to act when coming across a canine.

"This scenario helps us to be more aware of our surroundings when it comes to animals. We love our dogs, we love our animals. Most animals are not aggressive, and as you saw in our encounter here, I had an opportunity to be able to talk down an animal to be able to render aid to the victim," says Hodge.

At the end of the day, these officers agree there is no ceiling when it comes to learning new ways to improve law enforcement.

The expo continues through Tuesday, June 18th from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. as a jail training day designed for corrections and detention personnel.