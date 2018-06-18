× Police seek public’s assistance in finding man missing from Bayou St. John neighborhood

New Orleans – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

Carrol Fisher, 30, was last seen at his home in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12th.

Police say Fisher called the woman who reported him missing and told her he was leaving an electronics store and heading to an unknown Walmart. Fisher texted the woman around 1:30 p.m. and said he was at the Walmart store. Fisher never returned home and the reporting person told police that his phone is turned off.

Police say Fisher was driving a gray 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara with Louisiana license plate #838ATE.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.