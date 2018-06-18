Only in New Orleans: Streetcar driver gets down on Second Line Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When the Perfect Gentlemen Father's Day second line reached the St. Charles streetcar line Sunday afternoon, not even the RTA driver could stop himself from joining in the fun.

In one of those "only in New Orleans" moments, this viral video taken by Regina Jeannie Wilson shows the streetcar driver dancing wildly as the second line passes, while a woman walks along the streetcar line offering jello shots to streetcar riders before boogying with the RTA driver.

Then, a brief block party ensued. Why? Because New Orleans.